Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) Short Interest Down 14.0% in March

Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,275,000 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the February 27th total of 3,810,000 shares. Currently, 11.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

BNFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $47.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.70.

Shares of BNFT traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $8.63. 392,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.64 million, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.96. Benefitfocus has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $50.78.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $87.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.38 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Benefitfocus will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Benefitfocus by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Benefitfocus by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Benefitfocus in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

