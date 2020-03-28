BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of BEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on BEST in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BEST in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.40 price target for the company.

BEST stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average of $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.24 and a beta of 1.02. BEST has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $6.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. BEST had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BEST will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in BEST by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in BEST by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 558,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in BEST in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BEST in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of BEST during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

About BEST

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

