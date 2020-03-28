Bezant (BZNT) Price Hits $0.0044

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Bezant token can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bibox, Bilaxy and Fatbtc. Over the last seven days, Bezant has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bezant has a total market cap of $3.00 million and $94,254.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016089 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.73 or 0.02534680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00195186 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00041925 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00034309 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Bezant Profile

Bezant launched on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 689,675,628 tokens. The official website for Bezant is bezant.io. The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bezant Token Trading

Bezant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Bilaxy, Hotbit, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

