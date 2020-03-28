B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Short Interest Update

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 21,603,800 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the February 27th total of 24,850,000 shares. Approximately 34.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.4 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BGS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on B&G Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

BGS traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,537,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,495. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 3.05. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $26.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.58.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $470.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.85%.

In other B&G Foods news, Director David L. Wenner purchased 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.86 per share, with a total value of $231,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 725,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,601,844.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in B&G Foods by 3.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

See Also: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.