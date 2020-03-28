BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,027 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 3.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $35.59 on Friday. BHP Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $29.78 and a fifty-two week high of $59.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BHP shares. Investec cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

