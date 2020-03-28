BidiPass Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.86 Million (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last seven days, BidiPass has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BidiPass token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, ProBit Exchange and DigiFinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00052040 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000683 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $305.48 or 0.04899247 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00066667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00036964 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016041 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

BidiPass Token Profile

BDP is a token. It launched on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,429,458 tokens. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass. The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org.

Buying and Selling BidiPass

BidiPass can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, ProBit Exchange and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

