BigUp Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (BIGUP)

BigUp (CURRENCY:BIGUP) traded 83.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. In the last seven days, BigUp has traded down 89.1% against the dollar. BigUp has a total market cap of $1,765.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of BigUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BigUp coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BigUp alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005812 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00008065 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000053 BTC.

BigUp Profile

BigUp uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 12th, 2016. BigUp’s total supply is 2,137,572,489 coins. BigUp’s official Twitter account is @BigUpKing. BigUp’s official website is bigup.club.

Buying and Selling BigUp

BigUp can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BigUp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BigUp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BigUp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BigUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BigUp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.