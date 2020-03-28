Binance USD Price Tops $1.00 (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One Binance USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00016011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Binance. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $185.41 million and approximately $70.50 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00051993 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000685 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.88 or 0.04831711 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00065449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00036776 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003580 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Binance USD Token Profile

Binance USD (BUSD) is a token. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 185,346,233 tokens. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @

. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos.

Binance USD Token Trading

Binance USD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

