Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,867,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 6,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $166,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $272,000. 63.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock traded down $18.85 on Friday, hitting $322.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,619. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.66 and a 52-week high of $413.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $367.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.12). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 76.08%. The business had revenue of $624.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIO. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $435.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $414.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

