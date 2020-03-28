BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.43. BioMarin Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 135.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $3.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $454.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.88 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%.

A number of research firms have commented on BMRN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from to in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.32.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $151,768.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,029.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $253,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,916,563.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,791 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,661. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,203,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 41,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,423,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,363. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -530.07 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $97.10.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.