Bismuth (BIS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $915.00

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0388 or 0.00000585 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bismuth has a total market cap of $533,094.66 and approximately $915.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bismuth has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007209 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bismuth’s official message board is bismuth.cz/forum. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bismuth

Bismuth can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

