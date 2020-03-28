BitCapitalVendor Hits Market Capitalization of $3.66 Million (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. BitCapitalVendor has a total market cap of $3.66 million and $332,739.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. One BitCapitalVendor token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, Bibox and Bit-Z.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitCapitalVendor alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00051781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000686 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.27 or 0.04891078 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00065251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00036918 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015960 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Token Profile

BCV is a token. It launched on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 934,399,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial. BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com.

BitCapitalVendor Token Trading

BitCapitalVendor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Bibox and HADAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCapitalVendor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCapitalVendor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.