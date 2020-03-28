bitCNY Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last week, bitCNY has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.42 million and $35.76 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitCNY token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00002091 BTC on major exchanges including CoinTiger, BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016113 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.37 or 0.02520268 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00195422 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00043087 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00034177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 31,824,500 tokens. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org.

bitCNY Token Trading

bitCNY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

