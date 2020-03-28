BitCoen (BEN) Trading Up 20.2% Over Last Week

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded up 14.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. BitCoen has a market capitalization of $74,615.99 and $398.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoen coin can currently be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitFlip and Sistemkoin. During the last week, BitCoen has traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $180.89 or 0.02726060 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,588.71 or 0.99293136 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000487 BTC.

BitCoen Profile

BitCoen is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen. BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen.

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BitFlip. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

