Bitcoin Cash Hits Market Cap of $3.92 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $213.72 or 0.03430773 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Negocie Coins, Gatecoin and Trade By Trade. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $3.92 billion and $3.09 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,229.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00676371 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006644 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00016854 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,356,338 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges including major platforms such as Binance, Coinbase Pro, Kraken, Bitfinex, Poloniex, and many others.

