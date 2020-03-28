Bitcoin Diamond 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.74 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 28th. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $85.09 million and approximately $6.74 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00007329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, BtcTrade.im, BigONE and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003822 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00001180 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000473 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00034277 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BtcTrade.im, Bithumb, Gate.io, Indodax, CoinBene, BigONE, Crex24, YoBit, Binance, HitBTC, Exrates, Kucoin, Huobi, OKEx and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

