Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Trading Down 9.6% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $84.91 million and $7.75 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00007273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Bithumb, YoBit and Binance. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003817 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00001180 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000473 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00034277 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Indodax, Exrates, CoinBene, Bithumb, Gate.io, HitBTC, YoBit, Coinnest, OKEx, Binance, Kucoin, Huobi, Crex24 and BtcTrade.im. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

