Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Down 9.5% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $123.14 million and $19.45 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.03 or 0.00112942 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, CEX.IO, Vebitcoin and Bitlish.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00483010 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00089424 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002186 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002938 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000403 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kucoin, Korbit, BitMarket, Trade Satoshi, Koineks, Altcoin Trader, Bittrex, Bitinka, Instant Bitex, Zebpay, HitBTC, Bithumb, Upbit, TDAX, Graviex, Ovis, Bit-Z, Exrates, Vebitcoin, Indodax, Negocie Coins, Braziliex, BitBay, Bleutrade, Coinone, Bitfinex, C2CX, Bitlish, Coinnest, Exmo, Binance, SouthXchange, Crex24, YoBit, Sistemkoin, BitFlip, CEX.IO, QuadrigaCX, DSX, OKEx, Bitsane and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

