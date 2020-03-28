Bitcoin Gold Price Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $124.59 million and $20.20 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $7.11 or 0.00113642 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Bitfinex, BitFlip and Graviex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00480569 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00081590 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002186 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002938 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000403 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Vebitcoin, Ovis, Gate.io, QuadrigaCX, Bithumb, DSX, Exrates, Zebpay, CEX.IO, Bit-Z, BitBay, Instant Bitex, HitBTC, Indodax, Upbit, Sistemkoin, Braziliex, Bitsane, Korbit, Koineks, Trade Satoshi, Bitlish, C2CX, Crex24, Coinnest, SouthXchange, Kucoin, YoBit, OKEx, Bleutrade, Graviex, Huobi, Bitfinex, Coinone, Exmo, Bittrex, Binance, Altcoin Trader, Negocie Coins, TDAX, Bitinka, BitFlip and BitMarket. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

