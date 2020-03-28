Bitcoin Incognito Price Reaches $0.0147 on Exchanges (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $191,548.95 and $29,433.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0147 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, Trade Satoshi, STEX and Graviex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001663 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

Bitcoin Incognito can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24, Graviex, Trade Satoshi and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

