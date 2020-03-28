Bitcoin Interest Reaches Market Cap of $89,146.58 (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. During the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $89,146.58 and $28.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Exrates, Trade Satoshi and Bitfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00481902 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00112973 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00086814 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002186 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002938 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000403 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Bitfinex, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

