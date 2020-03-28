Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,089.00

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00002938 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Altcoin Trader, TradeOgre and Exrates. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $932,874.96 and approximately $1,089.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00480904 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00113817 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00091453 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002186 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002233 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000403 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Nanex, Altcoin Trader, Sistemkoin, TOPBTC, Exrates and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

