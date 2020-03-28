Bitcoin Red Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (BTCRED)

Bitcoin Red (CURRENCY:BTCRED) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Bitcoin Red token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Bitcoin Red has traded 25.3% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Red has a total market capitalization of $18,122.38 and $36.00 worth of Bitcoin Red was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Red alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016288 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.85 or 0.02465834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00194954 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00042542 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00033894 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Bitcoin Red Token Profile

Bitcoin Red’s launch date was October 20th, 2017. Bitcoin Red’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Bitcoin Red’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRed1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Red is /r/BTCRED.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Red

Bitcoin Red can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Red directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Red should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Red using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Red Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Red and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.