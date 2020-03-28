Bitcoin SV Reaches Market Cap of $2.87 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 6% against the dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for about $156.47 or 0.02498822 BTC on popular exchanges including Indodax, Hotbit, Poloniex and Bitfinex. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and approximately $2.09 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015985 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00193807 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00042663 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00034013 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00105831 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,352,877 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altcoin Trader, Coinsquare, WazirX, IDAX, Bitfinex, Poloniex, CoinBene, BX Thailand, Upbit, Coinsuper, Koinex, BigONE, Cobinhood, Gate.io, Bittrex, SouthXchange, Bitkub, ZB.COM, CoinZest, CoinEx, Coinbit, Binance, Bitbns, YoBit, MBAex, Huobi, Indodax, Trade Satoshi, Korbit, Bit-Z, Bitrue, FCoin, Kraken, OTCBTC, Bithumb, Hotbit, Kucoin, HitBTC, Bibox, OKEx and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

