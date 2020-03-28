BitcoiNote Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One BitcoiNote coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24. BitcoiNote has a market capitalization of $10,551.78 and approximately $3.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitcoiNote has traded down 16.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BitcoiNote Coin Profile

BTCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 11,373,078 coins. BitcoiNote’s official website is www.bitcoinote.org. BitcoiNote’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinote. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN.

BitcoiNote Coin Trading

BitcoiNote can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoiNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoiNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

