Bitcoinus Trading 40.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 67.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 28th. One Bitcoinus token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded down 40.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $4,147.51 and $323.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00031167 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000745 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00082872 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,626.70 or 0.99865728 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00068523 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000738 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000355 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz.

Bitcoinus Token Trading

Bitcoinus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

