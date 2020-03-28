BitcoinZ 24 Hour Volume Reaches $21,248.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi, Graviex and Stocks.Exchange. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $431,734.79 and $21,248.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00481586 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00113668 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00091647 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002186 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000403 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 6,620,460,220 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks/en. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi, BTC-Alpha, Exmo, Exrates, Graviex and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

