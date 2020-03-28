Bitradio Price Hits $0.0059 on Major Exchanges (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 30.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptohub, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $50,938.57 and $4.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded down 41.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitradio alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005444 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002086 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000156 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 13,580,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,580,493 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.