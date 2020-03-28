Bitrue Coin (BTR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $255,696.00

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Bitrue Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000269 BTC on major exchanges. Bitrue Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $255,696.00 worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitrue Coin has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00051829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000683 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.56 or 0.04941981 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00066241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00036946 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016082 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003663 BTC.

Bitrue Coin Profile

BTR is a token. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2019. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 997,296,189 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,396,120 tokens. Bitrue Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial. The official website for Bitrue Coin is www.bitrue.com. Bitrue Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitrue.

Buying and Selling Bitrue Coin

Bitrue Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitrue Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitrue Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitrue Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

