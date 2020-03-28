BitTube (TUBE) Hits Market Cap of $1.01 Million

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last seven days, BitTube has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Livecoin and TradeOgre. BitTube has a market cap of $1.01 million and $3,397.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00752232 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 41.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006680 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00001503 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About BitTube

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 247,892,632 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin.

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, Upbit and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

