BitWhite Trading Down 9.1% Over Last Week (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 28th. One BitWhite coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin, BitFlip and Exrates. In the last seven days, BitWhite has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. BitWhite has a market capitalization of $10,323.07 and approximately $2,300.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00034818 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000144 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

BitWhite Profile

BitWhite (BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org.

Buying and Selling BitWhite

BitWhite can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, Sistemkoin and BitFlip. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

