Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,312,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,119 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.14% of Black Hills worth $103,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Black Hills during the third quarter worth about $1,109,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Black Hills by 13.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Black Hills by 11.8% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth about $2,321,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Black Hills by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills stock opened at $63.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.33. Black Hills Corp has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $87.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $477.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.29 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Black Hills Corp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.62%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Black Hills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.40.

In other Black Hills news, Director Tony A. Jensen acquired 2,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.25 per share, for a total transaction of $148,005.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,236.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 94,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.