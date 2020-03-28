Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 888,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,357 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.45% of Black Hills worth $69,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. State Street Corp increased its stake in Black Hills by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,998,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,599,000 after buying an additional 244,667 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 671,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,711,000 after purchasing an additional 101,703 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 641,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,400,000 after purchasing an additional 77,027 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 3,043.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 73,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 156,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,304,000 after purchasing an additional 66,711 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tony A. Jensen bought 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.25 per share, for a total transaction of $148,005.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,236.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 94,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BKH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

NYSE:BKH opened at $63.10 on Friday. Black Hills Corp has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $87.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.97 and a 200-day moving average of $76.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.33.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $477.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Black Hills Corp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 60.62%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

