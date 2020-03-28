Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 632.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,242 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 250,000 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $13,392,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,495,734 shares in the company, valued at $240,836,470.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Massey sold 11,016 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $839,749.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,354,166.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $57.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.74. Black Knight Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.98 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 13.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that Black Knight Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Knight Equity cut shares of Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A cut shares of Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.58.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

