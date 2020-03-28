Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) Short Interest Down 15.0% in March

Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,175,800 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the February 27th total of 2,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 982,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Black Knight in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Knight Equity downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Black Knight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

In other Black Knight news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 11,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $839,749.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,354,166.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $13,392,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,495,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,836,470.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth $3,205,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,897,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,858,000 after acquiring an additional 30,886 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Black Knight by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 232,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth about $1,097,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Black Knight by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BKI traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,532. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 69.56, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.61. Black Knight has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.98 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 13.77%. Equities analysts expect that Black Knight will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

