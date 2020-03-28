BlackCoin Hits One Day Volume of $9,436.00 (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0247 or 0.00000372 BTC on popular exchanges including Tux Exchange, Bittrex, Bittylicious and LiteBit.eu. During the last week, BlackCoin has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $9,436.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00019558 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005688 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 59,855,826 coins. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Bittylicious, CoinExchange, Upbit, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Trade By Trade, Bittrex, CoinEgg, LiteBit.eu and Tux Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

