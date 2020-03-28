Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,109 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.07% of Blackline worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 30,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 25,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackline alerts:

In other Blackline news, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $523,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,821.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,200,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,449 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,143.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,570 shares of company stock worth $13,991,734. 15.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BL opened at $52.82 on Friday. Blackline Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $74.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.72. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.07 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. Blackline had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $80.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.77 million. Research analysts forecast that Blackline Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BL. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Blackline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Blackline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Blackline from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Blackline Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.