BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the February 27th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $9,738,000. Creative Planning grew its position in BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.90. 162,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,312. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.45. BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust has a twelve month low of $10.73 and a twelve month high of $16.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%.

BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

