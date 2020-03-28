BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,037 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.66% of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 201,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 15,328 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 43,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 217,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 48,180 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 41,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 17,827 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm during the fourth quarter worth about $840,000. 22.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MFL opened at $12.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.35. BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $14.11.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0455 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

