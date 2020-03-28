Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Partners Group Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 559,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,320,000 after buying an additional 55,091 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,010,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,846,624,000 after buying an additional 2,214,993 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,847,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 327,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $8,449,704.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Blackstone Group stock opened at $46.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Blackstone Group LP has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The stock has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.54.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Blackstone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

