Block-Logic One Day Trading Volume Reaches $450.00 (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last week, Block-Logic has traded up 55% against the U.S. dollar. One Block-Logic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange and STEX. Block-Logic has a market cap of $288,334.20 and approximately $450.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00070997 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Block-Logic Coin Profile

BLTG is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com.

Block-Logic Coin Trading

Block-Logic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Block-Logic using one of the exchanges listed above.

