Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Blockmason Credit Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Binance, Kucoin and HitBTC. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market cap of $1.68 million and $272,800.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blockmason Credit Protocol was first traded on August 28th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 tokens. The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BlockMason. The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Blockmason Credit Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, Binance, Cryptopia, Upbit and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockmason Credit Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

