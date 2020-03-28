Blockport Price Hits $0.0212 (BPT)

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Blockport token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000319 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. Blockport has a market cap of $1.19 million and $10,543.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blockport has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blockport alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016020 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.68 or 0.02510147 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00195188 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00041979 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00034193 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Blockport Profile

Blockport’s genesis date was December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,402,943 tokens. The official message board for Blockport is blog.blockport.io. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Blockport is www.blockport.io.

Buying and Selling Blockport

Blockport can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockport using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.