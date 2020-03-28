BLOCKv (VEE) Market Capitalization Tops $2.12 Million

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 28th. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and $592,475.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BLOCKv has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. One BLOCKv token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Tidex, Ethfinex and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.03 or 0.02529352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00194356 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00042285 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00033612 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv’s genesis date was October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io.

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tidex, Ethfinex, Upbit, Bittrex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

