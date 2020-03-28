Bloom Price Down 19.9% Over Last Week (BLT)

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. In the last week, Bloom has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bloom has a total market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $2,440.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bloom token can now be bought for about $0.0244 or 0.00000368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, IDEX, AirSwap and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bloom alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016089 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.73 or 0.02534680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00195186 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00041925 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00034309 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Bloom Token Profile

Bloom’s genesis date was November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bloom is hellobloom.io. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bloom Token Trading

Bloom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Upbit, AirSwap, TOPBTC and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bloom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bloom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.