Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:BCRH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:BCRH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the February 27th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th.

Get Blue Capital Reinsurance alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blue Capital Reinsurance stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:BCRH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Blue Capital Reinsurance at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,718. Blue Capital Reinsurance has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $9.11. The company has a market capitalization of $57.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $6.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Blue Capital Reinsurance’s previous dividend of $0.57.

About Blue Capital Reinsurance

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Capital Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Capital Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.