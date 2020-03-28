BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,684 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.69% of BMC Stock worth $13,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BMC Stock in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of BMC Stock by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period.

Shares of BMCH stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.53. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.08.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $890.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

BMCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of BMC Stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson raised BMC Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered BMC Stock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of BMC Stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on BMC Stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

