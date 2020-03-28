Bolivarcoin Trading 50% Higher This Week (BOLI)

Bolivarcoin (CURRENCY:BOLI) traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Bolivarcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. Bolivarcoin has a total market capitalization of $155,168.47 and approximately $80.00 worth of Bolivarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bolivarcoin has traded 50% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000090 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded 50.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bolivarcoin Profile

Bolivarcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2015. Bolivarcoin’s total supply is 14,369,667 coins. Bolivarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Bolivarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bolivarcoin is bolicoin.com.

Buying and Selling Bolivarcoin

Bolivarcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bolivarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bolivarcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bolivarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

