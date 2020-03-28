Bonpay Price Down 16.2% Over Last 7 Days (BON)

Bonpay (CURRENCY:BON) traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Bonpay has a market capitalization of $84,674.60 and approximately $1,257.00 worth of Bonpay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bonpay token can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, CoinExchange, Mercatox and Cryptopia. During the last week, Bonpay has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bonpay

Bonpay’s launch date was October 1st, 2017. Bonpay’s total supply is 21,745,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,290,301 tokens. Bonpay’s official website is bonpay.com. Bonpay’s official Twitter account is @Bonpay_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bonpay is /r/Bonpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bonpay is medium.com/@bonpay.

Bonpay Token Trading

Bonpay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonpay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonpay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bonpay using one of the exchanges listed above.

