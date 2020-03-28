Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.77% of Boot Barn worth $9,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 2,925.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BOOT. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Boot Barn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $13.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,147. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.45. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.43.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.75 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 17.37%. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.